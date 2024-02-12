Three arrested for shooting at officer in Barataria

Trinidad and Tobago: An off-duty police officer became the victim of the shooting while a confrontation took place when he was out with his female friend at a bar in the vicinity of Sixth Avenue in Barataria locality of San Juan, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, on Saturday, 10 February. Three suspects were arrested by the police department who were involved in the shooting.

The victim police officer of the Barataria shooting is identified with the name of PC Aaron Francois, who is appointed to the Guard and Emergency Branch.

As per the reports, the incident of the Barataria shooting on the officer took place on the day while he was off-duty and enjoying himself at the bar with his female friend when his friend got involved in an argument with three individuals, among whom one was a man, and the other two were women.

It is mentioned that the argument between his female friend and the other side was raised due to the reason that the suspect was leaning over the motor car belonging to the woman. The issue was elevated when the female friend of the officer stopped the suspect from doing that.

The argument slowly turned into a confrontation in which the victim police officer also intervened to take the situation under control. Eventually, the confrontation got out of hand when the suspect armed himself with a firearm and shot in the direction of the officer.

In the shooting attack, the victim officer got multiple hits on his body. Straight after the shooting attack on the officer, the suspect fled from the crime scene in their vehicle, which was a Nissan Tiida motor car of silver colour.

The incident of shooting in Barataria on the officer was somehow reported by the injured officer himself in the North Eastern Division police department, in response to which police officers took charge and went to the place of crime to start the investigation.

After visiting the place of the shooting, the police officers confirmed the report and took the area under control for the investigation. The officers conducted inquiries and collected information in relation to the case.

A team of officers started the search for the suspects involved in the shooting of a police officer under the supervision of Senior Superintendent Edwards, which soon resulted in the arrest of the three suspects with the seizure of their vehicle.

The suspects of the shooting, a man and two women, were immediately arrested by the police officers and were taken into custody. It is said that in search of the vehicle, the police officers discovered a firearm that was allegedly used in the act of crime.

The emergency health services were also informed about the shooting incident for medical help. The victim officer was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope under medical observation for treatment. It was mentioned that with the efforts of medical staff, the victim was reported to be in stable condition.

The residents around Barataria and the people in the communities around the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the incident of shooting the police officer.

People are saying, “Look at their daring. They are confronting a police officer and also shooting him. Criminals are so fearless now. This is often seen in public places where these bullies keep revolving around and creating problems for the people who are simply there to enjoy. And if you try to stop them, they don’t ever hesitate to shoot you. Flaunting guns in the open is so common now.”