Three AC technicians assaulted in Port of Spain robbery

Trinidad and Tobago: Three individuals who work as AC technicians became the victims of the robbery and got assaulted by unknown suspects along Piccadilly Street in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, on the noon of Tuesday, 27 February, around 12:00 pm.

The victims of the assault and the robbery in Port of Spain are identified with the ages of a 25-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, and a 27-year-old man. The other details about the victims have not been confirmed for now.

As per the reports, the incident of the Port of Spain robbery on the victims who also got assaulted took place on the day at nearly 12:00 pm when they were ambushed by the unknown suspects. At the time, the victims were at the locality to install two air conditioning units in the vicinity of Simpson’s Funeral Home.

It is mentioned that while the victims were out at the place the suspects went there and approached them aggressively. The suspects confronted them and announced the robbery while demanding all the valuables and cash they were carrying.

It is said that the victims resisted the suspects in response to which the culprits assaulted them physically and forcefully took all the cash and valuables with them at the time including their phones. Straight after, the suspect fled from the place of the crime.

The incident of the assault and the robbery in Port of Spain was informed to the police department by the victims. In response to the report, the police officers from the local police station took the initial charge and went to the location of the crime.

After visiting the place of the incident, the police officers confirmed the report of the robbery and conducted an early investigation of the crime scene to collect clues against the suspects and the potential evidence.

The police officers also recorded the statement of the victims on the basis of which the investigation was started. The police department is conducting the investigation and inquiries into the case to trace the suspects involved in the crime under the guidance of PC Cuffie.

The local residents of the communities around the nation and the people of Port of Spain are sharing their opinions on the incident after learning about the case of the robbery and assault on three AC technicians.

People are saying, “Is there any place safe in the country anymore? May be the waters? or that place is also occupied by the smugglers. The capital of the country is witnessing so many crimes what can we expect from the other places? Truly it seems that soon everyone will become a criminal and join gangs or level everything and become a nomad.”