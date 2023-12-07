This test lets you know whether you should break up with your partner

The five second question known as the wardrobe test will help you figure out if you want to Break Up or Make Up in your relationship

If you are at a point in life where you’re figuring out if your relationship is healthy or toxic and want to know how you feel about your partner, this 5 sec question will help bring clarity to your thought.

This five second question is known as the wardrobe test and was made by Harvard and Hinge relationship scientist Logan Ury. She is a behavioural scientist turned dating coach who is also the author of the book, “How to not die alone”.

This test is based on gut instinct and helps you discover the blind spots that is holding you back in your relationship. It will help you get to the core of the matter and make accurate conclusions.

In this test, a question is asked which must be answered rapidly. The test is designed in a way that real feelings get a chance to speak and encourages the rational, logical brain to step back.

The wardrobe test asks the question, “If you look in your closet and your partner was one article of clothing, what would they be?”

The quick answer will help reveal some underlying truths in your partnership and is a result of subconscious experiences . For example if the answer for the wardrobe test is a “snuggly warm sweater” , that’s a positive sign indicating a healthy relationship. It conveys that your partner is very supportive and understanding .

On the other hand if the answer turns out to be a “scrubby old t-shirt” that you would not wear in public then it’s time to take it off and get out of your relationship.

Although gut instinct can be fallible and one should not just rely merely on the wardrobe test to decide if they want to commit or exit from their relationship , but if your stuck that’s where the wardrobe test comes handy.

Try the wardrobe test and ask yourself if you want to break up or make up.