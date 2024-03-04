Thea Lafond wins Dominica’s first-ever gold in World Athletics Championships, garners wishes

Thea Lafond has won Dominica’s first-ever gold medal in the Women’s Triple Jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Roseau, Dominica: Thea Lafond has won Dominica’s first-ever gold medal in the Women’s Triple Jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. She secured the victory with a jump of 15.0M, which turned out to be the best jump in the world this year.

Thea Lafond made her international debut after 10 years and landed a PB with a massive victory. She defeated Cuba’s Leyanis Perez Hernandez who secured the second position with a jump of 14.90M, on the other hand, the bronze medal went to Ana Peleterio-Compaore of Spain with 14.75M.

In an interview after the victory, Alfred added that she wanted to win Dominica’s first World Indoor title, similar to Julien Alfred for Saint Lucia in the 60m last night. She said that she is the only athlete from her country and winning the gold medal is great for the little island with a population of 70, 000 people, so this one is for her people, all of her people.

She added,”I am hoping that my victory will inspire the generation of young Dominican athletes who will work hard and can drive them to something amazing.”

The victory has garnered several wishes and appreciation for Thea Lafond from across Dominica including Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and Melissa Skerrit. The citizens has been celebrating the massive win of the athlete and reffering her as the “proud of the country”.

PM Skerrit said,” Thea Lafond has won Dominica’s first World Athletics gold medal in the Women’s Triple Jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. Congratulations Champ! Dominica celebrates you.”

Melissa Skerrit- Minister of Housing of Dominica extended greetings to the athlete.

Besides this, Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia- Ernest Hilaire also extended wishes to Thea Lafond. He added,” Help me extend congratulations to Thea La Fond, and by extension the people of Dominica, who captured gold in the Women’s Triple Jump at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.”

He also recalled the achievement of Julien Alfred and mentioned these athletes are ambitious, and hailed from the Caribbean. He added,” Both being the first from their countries to achieve feats globally. A sentimental moment for Caribbean women, rising together”

Others also took to social media to congratulate the athlete and said that she represented the nation with proud and position the country on the world map. One mentioned,” Congratulations Thea LaFond from our beautiful island of Dominica as she made history at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, becoming the first Dominican to win a medal at the event. She secured gold in the triple jump with a lifetime best and world-leading 15.01m jump.”

Many also added,” We need to celebrate our athletes regularly on a national level. Is there a billboard of her anywhere around Dominica..like at the airport?”