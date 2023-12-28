The Saxons win 2023 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade

The Saxons and the Colours won the A Group and B Group in the 2023 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade, respectively, on Wednesday.

Bahamas: The Saxons and the Colours won the A Group and B Group in the 2023 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade, respectively, on Wednesday. Thousands have gathered on Bay Street, Downtown Nassau, to host the parade as part of the celebration of the culture and heritage.

Several groups participated in the parade in groups A and B and danced and sang all together on the streets of the country. The Saxons and Colours garnered huge attention from the crowd as they performed the best of their creations.

Prime Minister of the Bahamas- Philip Brave Davis, also attended the Junkanoo celebration and shared glimpses of the colourful attires of the patrons. He said that the day was filled with the vibe of the true spirit of Junkanoo.

He also lauded several groups and said that the level of their energy was indelible as they showcased the true elements of the culture of the Bahamas. PM Davis added,” Last night was an amazing Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade! Hats off to the Saxons for their win in the A group, and a big congratulations to Colours for taking the B group.”

He added that as a Valley Boys fan, he loved the friendly rivalry and incredible spirit of Junkanoo. Emphasizing on unity of the country, PM Davis added,” It truly unites us as Bahamians.”

The Junkanoo celebration is known as a joyful tradition as participants spend months preparing for the pageantry of the street parade. It is accompanied by the steady beats of whistles, cowbells, horns and goatskin drums that start after midnight. It is the most loved and ancient tradition.

Bahamas Boxing Day is celebrated with a parade, hotel activities and more. It is known as the platform for celebrating the true essence of unity in the spirit of joy and togetherness. Thousands of tourists visit the country as they eagerly await the New Year and Christmas Junkanoo festivities.

Notably, One Family Junkanoo Group was the winner of the 2022 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade. The group won in several categories, such as Best Choreography, Best Music, Best off-the-shoulder, Best Performance and Best Overall Costume.

The Valley Boys secured the second position in the parade last year. While the Saxon groups finished the parade on the fifth position.