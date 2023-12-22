The Gimies 2024 set to return in Saint Lucia in March

For the business recognition category, the contestants will have to register and send their nominations for the award by January 26, 2023.

Saint Lucia: The Gimies 2024 is all set to return to Saint Lucia in March under the theme- “Let’s celebrate excellence”. The ceremony will feature people’s choices and awards for business.

For the People's Choice award, the nomination should be submitted by January 7, 2024. The candidates can vote for the award by February 11, 2024.

The categories for the nomination of an individuals or an organisation will be as follows:

The accommodation will be part of the awards. Individuals or organisations can receive the award in this category due to their great performance in the year. Further, transportation and recreation will also be part of one of the categories of the Gimies 2024.

Independent Operators will also be honoured for their exceptional work in their different fields at the award function. Besides this, special awards will also be given to the people who have worked hard and great in certain fields such as education, art, health and many more.

The Ministry of Tourism of Saint Lucia said,” Get on the road to the GIMIES 2024, March 2024 and nominate the best in the tourism industry.”

Transportation and Recreation Awards

Site and Adventure Employee of the Year

Marine Based Transportation Employee of the Year

Land Based Transportation Employee of the year

Independent Employee Awards

Port Employee of the Year

Craft and Souvenir Retailer of the Year

Independent Restaurant Employee of the Year

Independent Tour Guide of the Year

Tourism and Hospitality Student of the Year

Along with that, the Tourism and Hospitality Student of the year posses:

Excellence in academic

Team building or leadership qualities

Participate in organisational initiatives

Assist with community events

Demonstrate a level of creativity and innovation

Be Part of the tourism and hospitality-related internship program

For nomination, the candidates will have to submit: