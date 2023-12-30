Ten-year old Leen from Yemen helps vaccinate 150 children

Leen, a 10 year old girl from Yemen helped vaccinate 150 children. She is one of more than 1,000 volunteer children and adolescents who helped vaccinate 33,000 children in southern Yemen over the last 2 years

So far, she has helped vaccinate over 150 children. Encouraged by her mother, Leen became a member of the “Sponsor a Child” initiative and encouraged her neighbours to get their children vaccinated through house visits accompanied by an adult community mobilizer.

“I became a member of the Sponsor a Child Initiative for 3 months and until now I have helped vaccinate 150 children. I emphasize to caregivers the importance of vaccination and I also engage in play with the children during their vaccinations shots to ease any discomfort” says Yemen.

The Sponsor a child initiative was supported by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, Gavi, the Vaccine alliance, Global Polio Eradication Initiative, and the world bank.

Over the last 2 years, UNICEF trained 1000 children who helped vaccinate 33000 children. The Child sponsors visit families with adult communities’ mobilizers to promote routine vaccinations.

Somaia Mohammed, mother of 3 children also shared how Leen motivated and persuaded her to get her children vaccinated.

She said, “I used to refrain from vaccinating my kids. However, after Leen visited my house when my children fell ill with measles, she explained that if they had been vaccinated their illness might have not been that severe. Motivated by her advice, I visited the clinic and vaccinated my kids.”

Leen said that “I am genuinely pleased that our neighbour, Somaia and her 3 children received vaccinations after my repeated visits.”

She added by saying that “To persuade her, I said, look how healthy and strong I am, I can go to school and that’s because I have received all the necessary vaccines”.

Leen has played a crucial role in bringing hope and health to her community. UNICEF has also recognized and appreciated Leen for her efforts and featured her on their social media.