Teenager held in Valencia murder case scheduled for hearing

17-year-old teenage boy who was held and charged in case of murder in Valencia is now scheduled to appear for hearing on 2 April.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 17-year-old teenage boy, who was held and charged in the case of murder on Sunday, 17 March, in the Valencia district, is now scheduled to appear for the hearing under the committed offences on Tuesday, 2 April.

The accused teenager from Valencia, a town in the northeastern part of Trinidad, was arrested by the police department on Sunday, 24 March, after findings of his involvement in the murder case.

The deceased victim of the Valencia murder case was disclosed to be a 39-year-old man, named Keron Gray as per the documents. The man belonged to Cumuto, another town in the northeastern part of Trinidad.

As per the reports, the victim was shot by the suspect, which took his life, while the man was in the locality of Valencia on the day. It is said that the armed suspect approached the victim and launched a fatal attack on him in which one more individual got injured.

The suspect will be taken in front of the Master for the Magisterial District North on the day under the laid charges on him for committed offences including possession of a lethal weapon and possession of ammunition with murder.

The charges were laid on the suspect teenager on Thursday, 28 March, under the advice of Roger Gaspard SC, the Director of Public Prosecutions. The action in the case of murder was taken by a team of police officers from the Valencia Police Post under the leadership of PC Morgan who arrested the suspect.

The police department, after getting the information of the fatal attack in the locality under their jurisdiction, took charge and started with the investigation to manhunt the culprit. The investigation led the investigators to the teenage suspect who was taken into custody for further proceedings.

The investigation was conducted by a team of officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two, under the supervision of ASP Victor, Inspector Ramjag, Inspector Simon with Cpl Jones, and Cpl Gordon.