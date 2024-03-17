TDC Track and Field: Charlestown Secondary School wins first position in medal count

Charlestown Secondary School secured the first position in the medal count table of the 2024 Track and Field InterSchool Championships for the second consecutive day.

St Kitts and Nevis: Charlestown Secondary School secured the first position in the medal count table of the 2024 Track and Field InterSchool Championships for the second consecutive day. The school won five gold medals, four silver, and three bronze medals.

The Charlestown Secondary School is followed by Gingerland Secondary School which has five gold medals and one silver medal. The team failed to secure any bronze medal in the two days of the championship and stood at the second position in the points table.

The third position was secured by Charles E Mills Secondary School with four gold medals, ten silver, and eight bronze medals in the medal count of the championship. The top three schools of the championship were determined by the different events for two days.

Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley extended greetings to Charlestown Secondary School for the first position and encouraged the students for good work.

He said ,”Madam Moderator it is clear that the building of the IAAF-certified Mondo track in Nevis was visionary. It has contributed significantly to the overall improvement of athletic prowess on the island of Nevis and allowed our youth to develop and exhibit their talents.”

Premier Brantley mentioned that after two days of competition, this is where the medal count stands nationally. He said that he believes that no reasonable person can dispute the moot under consideration that they are Growing Nevis Together.

The 2024 Track and Field Championship kickstarted on Thursday with the official opening ceremony, aiming to host different events. Day 1 and Day 2 of the actions take place at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium, while Day 3 and Day 4 will be played at the Nevis Athletic Stadium this weekend.

A total of eight teams have been participating in the TDC championship which included:

Charlestown Secondary School, Gingerland Secondary School, Washington Archibald High School, Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, Cayon High School, Charles E Mills Secondary School, Basseterre High School and Verchilds High School.

In the medal count, Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College secured the fourth position with two gold medals and one silver medal. Cayon High School is in the fifth position with two gold medals, while Charles E Mills Secondary School is in the sixth position with one gold medal, eight silver and four bronze medals.

Basseterre High School is on the seventh position with two silver and five bronze medals, while Verchilds High School is on the last position with one silver and two bronze medals.