Taxi driver Sherwin Findley dies in Barataria shooting

Trinidad and Tobago: A taxi driver identified as Sherwin Findley, became the victim of a fatal shooting in Malick in Barataria of San Juan, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, on the morning of Friday, 26 January, around 6:45 am.

As per the reports, the incident of the Barataria shooting took place when Sherwin Findley was plying for hire in Malick. It is said that at nearly 6:45 am, loud noise of explosions, one after another, was heard by the local residents in the neighbourhood of Sixth Avenue in Barataria.

After hearing loud explosions, residents went out to find out what happened. After looking around in search of the reason, residents found the body of Sherwin Findley lying on the ground and bleeding. It is also mentioned that the resident also witnessed a man running away from the spot of the incident who was armed with a firearm.

The suspect fled immediately from the location after a fatal shooting attack on the taxi driver, Sherwin Findley. The local resident instantly informed about the fatal shooting on Sherwin Findley in Barataria to the police department.

In response to the report police officers from the North Eastern Division and the Homicide Bureau took charge and went to the location of shooting. After visiting the site of the shooting, officers confirmed the report and took the area under control for early investigation.

At the place of the Barataria shooting, police officers found the bleeding body of Sherwin Findley through the wounds of a gunshot on the head. The victim of the shooting was immediately transferred to the Mt Hope Hospital for medical attention. After all the efforts of the medical staff, Findley was not able to survive and was officially declared dead.

It is said that this was not the first attack on Sherwin Findley, he also survived multiple attack on his life previous to this final fatal shooting.

People of the communities around Barataria and the nation, after hearing about the fatal shooting attack on the taxi driver, Sherwin Findley, are sharing their opinions.

People are saying, “Just a regular day in this country called Trinidad and Tobago. Fete Trinidadians all you fete while the country drowning in blood. The time would come when all you would wake up and smell the coffee but too late to late shall be the cry.”

People also said, “I am so scared of Trinidad right now. I know everywhere things are happening but Trinidad is too small for that kind of stuff and is everyone has guns. They gun you down as if you will get back up tomorrow. So sad for my country I love so much.”

The police department is conducting the investigation and inquiries to trace the suspect involved in the shooting. The people are hoping for the betterment of the family of the victim and are asking for a quick resolution to the case.

The last such case that took place in Barataria was in last year when the victim was shot dead at Lower Sixth Avenue near the Barataria Sporting Complex on Tuesday, 12 December 2023. The victim was identified as Shabaka Elie, who lived at Eastern Main Road in Laventille.