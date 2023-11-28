Tariq Mohammed from CTU awarded fellowship to attend WRC in Dubai

As per the Union, Tariq is an exceptional individual who was selected from amongst many highly qualified applicants

Caribbean: Tariq Mohammed from the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) has been awarded a fellowship to attend the upcoming ITU World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) in Dubai. He will be given a chance to participate in several activities regarding the radio.

Secretary General Rodney Taylor awarded Tariq Mohammed with CTU fellowship and showcased his confidence in him. As per the Union, Tariq is an exceptional individual who was selected from amongst many highly qualified applicants to accompany and work closely with Nigel Cassimire, Deputy Secretary General of the CTU, during the WRC 2023.

The WRC will be held in Dubai with the support of the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago.

During his conference, Tariq will address several issues regarding the communications and its sources. He will participate in the talks related to the latest developments in the technologies and be involved in several panel discussions.

Besides this, the conference will also provide him with a chance to participate in the question- and answer-related sessions and many other things.

While in Dubai, Tariq will:

He will actively participate in Technical Sessions and Workshops

The conference will make him gain insights into the latest developments in radio communication technologies;

He will also use the platform to disseminate knowledge from the conference with home institutions, communities and on social media;

Tariq Mohammed will also participate in discussions and question-and-answer sessions;

Develop or Co-develop Proposals for practical projects or research initiatives;

He will also attend all events;

Submit Daily Reports; and

Outline post-conference plans for implementing what he has learnt.

Caribbean Telecommunication Unit extended full support to young persons like Tariq, who, as a result of this fellowship, will be given the opportunity to actively contribute to shaping the future global landscape of technology and communication.

The World Radiocommunication Conference aims to review and revise, if necessary, the radio regulations. It is held every three to four years and enhances the ways of communication

