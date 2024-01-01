Taklya Hart-Johnson wins 41st Haynes Smiths Miss Caribbean Talented Teen

Queen Taklya Hart-Johnson from St Kitts and Nevis was crowned as the 41st Haynes Smiths Miss Caribbean Talented Teen on Sunday

St Kitts and Nevis: Queen Taklya Hart-Johnson from St Kitts and Nevis was crowned as the 41st Haynes Smiths Miss Caribbean Talented Teen on Sunday. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended greetings to the winner and runner-ups of the pageant with a warm message.

He called it a momentous occasion and applauded the hard work, grit and passion of the newly crowned Hart-Johnson. PM Drew added that the victory filled her heart with immense pride and asked her to continue doing great work for her passion.

Prime Minister Dr Drew said,” Join me in a momentous applause for our shining star, Queen Takyla Hart-Johnson from St Kitts and Nevis, crowned as the 41st Haynes Smiths Miss Caribbean Talented Teen. Your victory fills our hearts with immense pride.”

He said that the queen elevated the stage with her grace and talent. He added,” Wishing you an incredible reign ahead—we know you’ll continue to elevate your country with grace and talent.”

Along with that, the wishes also poured on the remarkable achievements of runner-ups of the pageant. He said that the ladies have showcased excellence while representing their respective nations.

Prime Minister Dr Drew noted,” Let’s also celebrate the outstanding achievements of the remarkable contestants: the First Runner Up, Ms. Dutch St. Maarten, Shiloh Williams, and the Second Runner Up, Ms. Guyana, Akilah Fredericks. Each of these extraordinary young ladies showcased excellence while representing their respective nations.”

He asserted that the dedication and skills of these contestants were truly commendable, embodying the essence of brilliance and poise. PM Drew extended congratulations to all for a magnificent performance.

The 41st edition of the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Pageant was held at St Kitts Marriot Resort on December 30, 2023. 10 contestants from different nations participated in the pageant.

The contestants were:

Shiloh Williams, St. Maarten Bedjina Gilberthe Jean Baptiste, Haiti Shontae Alleyne-Clarke, Barbados Ambre Chevalier, Guadeloupe Ajana Bleau, Antigua and Barbuda Akilah Fredericks, Guyana Toriah Pryce, Virgin Islands Takyla Hart-Johnson, St Kitts Amelia Olivacce’, Anguilla Doranyia Pascal, French St. Martin.

Further, Deputy Prime Minister- Dr Geoffrey Hanley also extended greetings to the winners and said that the night was the perfect showdown of teen excellence.

“As a pageant lover and youth arts advocate, I’m pleased to see young ladies representing their countries so well. Congratulations to all participants and organizers of this stellar event,”he added.