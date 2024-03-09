Tacarigua: 32-year-old man escapes shooting attack

32-year-old man escape a shooting attack in his Nissan Navara car at his home along Eighth Street East in Tacarigua on 7 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 32-year-old man managed to escape with his life after a shooting attack in his Nissan Navara car of black colour while he was at his home along Eighth Street East in Dinsley Village in Tacarigua on Thursday, 7 March.

As per the reports, the incident of the shooting attack on the victim took place on the day while the man was sitting inside his motor vehicle parked in the yard at his home in Tacarigua, a town in the northern part of Trinidad.

While the man was at the location, he observed two suspects went to the place and advance toward him in an assaultive manner. Both the suspects were armed with guns and suddenly launched a lethal attack on him.

After perceiving the uncertain shooting attack on himself the victim attempted to flee from the place to save his life. Straight after, the victim drove off from the place in his motor vehicle, escaping from the shower of bullets.

Immediately after the successful escape from the assailants, the victim informed the incident of the shooting attack on him at his home in Tacarigua to the police department. The officers from the Arouca police station took an instant charge in response to the report.

The police officers recorded the victim’s statement and went to the place of the crime to confirm the report. On the shooting site, the police officers inspected after taking charge of the area.

During the investigation of the crime scene, the police officers collected the relevant evidence and clues against the culprits of the shooting and recovered multiple shells of spent bullets. The police also took control of the motor vehicle which was used by the victim to escape from the scene to save his life and had the marks of the shooting.

It is mentioned that the victim was able to save himself from the life-taking shooting attack but still suffered from some minor injuries which were caused at the time of escape.

The emergency health services were also reported about the crime and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical help. In the hospital, the victim was treated for the injury which he got while running for cover.

The analysis of the Tacarigua shooting case is going on by the law enforcement department and the officers are also collecting clues through inquiries under the leadership of PC Vitalis. The police officers are also trying to figure out the reason behind the attack on the victim.