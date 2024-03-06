Tacama: 34-year-old man booked with marijuana

34-year-old man held near Tacama Junction in case of carrying marijuana that weighed around 1.8 kilograms on Sunday, 3 March.

Guyana: A 34-year-old man was held by the police department after a minor chase near Tacama Junction in the case of carrying an amount of marijuana that weighed around 1.8 kilograms on Sunday, 3 March, around 11:30 am.

The suspect who got caught with marijuana at Tacama Junction is identified with the name of Chadwain Eastman, who is a labourer and belongs to Ebini, a locality in the northeastern part of Guyana.

As per the reports, the arrest of the suspect with marijuana was conducted while Detective Inspector DaSilva with a team of police officers from Division 10 were on a pontoon, a flat boat works as a platform to cross the water bodies for vehicles, at Tacama Junction.

At nearly 11:30 am, when the police officers were crossing the Berbice River on the pontoon, they spotted a man on a motorcycle heading towards them. It is assumed that the suspect was probably coming to the pontoon to cross the river.

Reportedly, after observing the police officers in the place, the suspect changed his way and started moving in the opposite direction which raised the suspicion of the police officers on him. The police officers immediately made their way to the ground and headed towards the suspect.

After a little chase, the police officers were able to tackle the suspect and stopped the motorcycle, which was an XR motorcycle of black and white colour, to conduct the search.

The suspect, Chadwain Eastman, was carrying a backpack with him, which the police officers searched. In the search, they found a heavy parcel of large size in the bag, wrapped in transparent plastic.

After the examination of the parcel, the police officers recovered seeds, leaves, and stems of marijuana, which weighed around 1.8 kilograms. The officers instantly seized the recovered marijuana from the suspect.

The police officers also booked the suspect and took him into custody after making him aware of the offence he committed for which action is being taken. The suspect was then taken to the Mackenzie Police Station. The officers also seized the suspect’s motorcycle.

The suspect is under the interrogation process by the police department while the investigation and inquiries into the Tacama marijuana case are in continuation. The police officers are trying to trace the culprits involved in the illegal circulation of marijuana in the nation.

In the interrogation, it is said that the suspect shared information about his involvement in illegal works related to marijuana. He also told the police officers that he bought his motorcycle from a man in exchange for an amount of marijuana.