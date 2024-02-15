Symphony of the Seas witnesses couple proposal 13 years after meeting on cruise

Suite Concierge Jennie Pasamba and Technical Storekeeper Ryan Reyes of Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas became a couple 13 years ago as they met while sailing.

Caribbean: Suite Concierge Jennie Pasamba and Technical Storekeeper Ryan Reyes of Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas became a couple 13 years ago as they met while sailing. Now they have returned to the cruise vessel to propose to each other for their next chapter of life.

The couple shared their experience and said that the sailing onboard turned out to be great for their life.

They met each other onboard Independence of the Seas in 2010 and after two meetings they became good friends. Since then, their story has started as they officially became a couple in 2011. The cruise has turned their life and made them cherish the moments on the ship.

The couple said, ”We met each other onboard Independence of the Seas in 2010, became friends, and officially became a couple in 2011.”

After that, they travelled to several countries such as Europe, the Caribbean, Norway and the Canary Islands together on Independence of the Seas. “We have travelled around Europe, the Caribbean, Norway and the Canary Islands during our time together on Independence of the Seas, ” the couple added.

A year later, they gave birth to a daughter who is now 10 years old. Now, the couple is again sailing onboard Independence of the Seas where Ryan proposed to Pasamba in Haiti. Now, they are ready to get married and stated that the cruise ship has remained a huge luck for them.

“After a year, we found out that we were blessed with a daughter who is now 10 years old and living with her grandparents whenever we are onboard. After a few years, Ryan decided to propose on a sunny afternoon in Labadee, Haiti. While I was walking to the zipline, he was waiting for me at the landing form with a sign “Will You Marry Me? “, and of course, I said “YES”. We have been very busy with our jobs and could not find enough time to plan a wedding but looking into finally having it this December,” the couple narrated the story.

As their love story unfolded, Jennie and Ryan also built their careers at Royal Caribbean Group. Starting as a Room Service Attendant and Junior Engine Man, they dedicated two decades to the company. Jennie is celebrating her 20 years with Royal Caribbean Group, and Ryan is celebrating 15 years with RCG. ​

Netizens reacted to the story and showered their love and best wishes for their good life. One commented,” Awwww…Jennie was wonderful when we sailed with her. Congratulations”

Another added,” Jennie Pasamba is delightful, and we are so happy that her time with Royal has brought about meeting the perfect person to spend life with — Happy Valentines Jennie and Ryan, and many, many more years of happiness together.”

Besides this, the couple decided to get married on the occasion of Valentine’s Day onboard the Independence of the Seas. The couple referred to the vessel as “a lucky charm” and said that they decided to visit the ship to receive best wishes for their upcoming life.

One stated,” Wow beautiful congratulation to both of you All the best in your future.”

Symphony of the Seas is known as one of the most beautiful cruises of the Royal Caribbean due to its secluded offerings and amenities.