Sustainable tomorrow to prioritize wellbeing of people: PM Terrance Drew

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew referred to their vision for a sustainable tomorrow as the commitment to building a resilient St Kitts and Nevis. During his New Year gala address, he said the vision of a sustainable island state is not an aspiration but a chance to prioritize the well-being of the people.

He also called 2024 the year of transformation and growth and said that it is an opportunity for the realization of shared dreams for a brighter tomorrow. PM Drew also asked for the support of the citizens and added that in the collective journey toward a sustainable island state, their unwavering hope and cooperation had been the driving forces.

He said, ”Today, let us rejoice in the spirit of oneness that defines our great nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Our vision for a sustainable island state will prioritise the well-being of our people.”

PM Terrance Drew further outlined the achievement of 2023 and said that it was the year of rebuilding, reenvisioning and restructuring. He said,” I am filled with immense gratitude and hope addressing you with utmost pride in the strength and resilience you have shown in the face of the challenges of 2023.”

PM Drew also outlined the several pillars of the agenda of St Kitts and Nevis and said that the pillars will further define the journey of St Kitts and Nevis toward a prosperous future.

The seven pillars are:

Food Security

Green Energy

Green Energy Transition

Economic Diversifation

Sustainable Industries

The Creative Economy

COVID-19 recovery

Social Protection

He said,”The pillars will serve as a foundation upon which we will build a prosperous future for all of us here in St Kitt and Nevis.”

PM Dr Terrance Drew also pledged to make 2024 a year of inevitable change in the realm of healthcare, comprehensive transformation investing in state-of-the-art facilities and technologies, the introduction of new dialysis machines, and the inauguration of the renal transplant program, which will be extended to the OECS.

Besides this, he also extended gratitude to Canadian Minister Marci Len and said that both nations shared great relations with each other. He said that the relations between Canada and St Kitts and Nevis have gotten stronger this year with the partial visa-waiver agreement.