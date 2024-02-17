Suspects arrested with marijuana in Claxton Bay

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department arrested three individuals in the search of vehicles during an anti-crime operation, among whom two were caught by the police officers in the case of possessing marijuana with an illegal firearm and ammunition in Claxton Bay, a locality in the western part of Trinidad, on Thursday, 15 February.

The third suspect is identified as a 54-year-old man, who was arrested by the police officers for the offense of driving under the influence during the anti-crime operation. The two suspects who the police officers arrested under the offense of possessing marijuana, firearm, and ammunition in the Claxton Bay operation are also described.

A 28-year-old man, who was driving the motor vehicle and belongs to Gasparillo, a village in the southwestern part of Trinidad. The other victim who was in the passenger seat during the operation is identified as a 42-year-old man, who belongs to Claxton Bay.

As per the reports, the incident of arrests of the suspects with marijuana, firearm, and ammunition on the day while a team of officers from the South Highway Patrol Unit conducted an anti-crime search operation in Claxton Bay at nearly 11:45 am.

During the stop and search exercise, the police officers stopped a motor vehicle, a Nissan Frontier car traveling along Cedar Hill Road. The vehicle was occupied by two individuals who were going in the direction of the east.

The police officers stopped the car in the way and searched the vehicle. In the search, the police officers recovered two brown rectangular blocks from the vehicle. After the examination of the recovered blocks, it was found that the blocks were filled with marijuana which weighed around 1.068 kilograms.

Both suspects were instantly arrested by the police officers on the spot for the offense of carrying marijuana and its trafficking. It is also mentioned that the police officers also found a firearm and one round of 9mm ammunition in the possession of the suspects without any permission. The suspects were also charged with the relevant offenses of carrying illegal weapons.

The anti-crime operation was conducted by the police officers continuously from 10:00 pm to 2:00 am. The operation was conducted by a team of offices including PC Theroulde, PC Roopan, PC Lugo, PC Harris, and WPC Roberts, coordinated by Inspector Mohan and Sergeant Jairaj, under the supervision of Cpl Maharaj and Jacob.

The people of the nation and the local residents of the communities around Claxton Bay are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the arrest of the suspects and the seizure of marijuana, firearms, and ammunition.

People are saying, “Great work officers. We want more such exercises by you all in every part of the nation and at every street one by one. There are truly lots of criminals hidden around who seem to be innocent but not in real life.”