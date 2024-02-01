Survey of properties along St Peters, FT Williams to take place in St Kitts

The Public Works Department of St Kitts is all set to conduct the property condition survey along St Peters Road and FT Williams Highway East

St Kitts and Nevis: The Public Works Department of St Kitts is all set to conduct the property condition survey along St Peters Road and FT Williams Highway East. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared the update and said that the survey will be conducted over the next few weeks.

While informing the residents, Public Works added, ”Please be informed that the Public Works Department will conduct a property condition survey over the next few weeks for the properties within 100 ft of St. Peters Main Road and FT Williams Highway East.”

The aim of the survey is to assess the condition of the properties before any demolition work begins on the road rehabilitation project. The property survey will make the department assess the conditions of the properties and initiate their work towards demolition.

The department demanded the cooperation of the public and said that the team should have full access to their property for the survey. While making the request, it added,” We kindly request your cooperation in allowing our survey team to access your property to conduct the survey.”

The survey will feature the identification of the properties and make the department understand the location of the properties. The department announced that they will adopt proper safety measures and protocols during the survey.

Public Works Department invited the citizens for any questions or concerns regarding the survey and said, ”If you have any questions or concerns regarding the survey, please do not hesitate to contact us. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also invited the full cooperation of the citizens of St Peters and said that the survey is significant for the proper and efficient assessment of the properties in the region.