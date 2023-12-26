Suriname: Mother arrested for forcing daughter into prostitution

A 38-year-old woman got caught by the police on Sunday, for pushing her 15-year-old daughter into prostitution at Paramaribo, Suriname.

Surinam: A 38-year-old woman got caught by the police on Sunday, 24 December, on the charges of pushing her 15-year-old daughter into prostitution at Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname. A 34-year-old civil servant is also under arrest for involvement in criminal activity.

As per the reports, it is alleged that the woman was forcing her teenage daughter into having a sexual relationship with a man against her will.

It is also said that the woman was involved in multiple crimes like human trafficking and illegal matchmaking, under which the police arrested the woman.

The police also arrested a 34-year-old civil servant. The teenage girl identified the civil servant as one of the customers with whom she had sexual relations for money.

The Suriname police said about the case that the Kwatta agency handed over this case to the Youth Affairs department, where it was determined that this case also involved the angle of human trafficking.

After getting the hint of human trafficking in the case it was further handed over to the Trafficking in Persons department.

The Trafficking in Persons department said that they took the investigation further. From the available evidence further and medical reports, it came to be known that the victim was abused sexually till the young age of 13 years.

The teenage victim was also sexually abused by her stepbrother, against whom there are no reports have been filed ever.

The officers mentioned, “Furthermore, in the year 2023, the mother of the victim took her to various nightclubs in the Nickerie district.”

“In the nightclubs, on the instructions of her mother, she was going with different customers to have sexual relations with them in exchange for money which was straight after were taken by her mother.” They added.

The people of the communities are in shock after hearing about the case where a mother is sexually abusing her teenage daughter.

People are blaming the mothers and asking for the hardest punishment for her from the law to bring justice to the victim.

People are saying, “This is heartbreaking. This is inhuman, but how can a mother do such a thing to her daughter? This is unacceptable, and we want this evil woman to get the most brutal punishment, and we hope for a girl to have a good life and a better future.”

The Suriname police department on the case said that this case took place in the western region of Suriname, and there is the possibility that many arrests will be happening following the traces of the case.

The case is under investigation by the Trafficking in Persons Department and Youth Affairs police, and they are trying to unfold every aspect related to the case, which can lead to many big criminal organisations.