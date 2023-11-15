Suresh Yadav talks about AI driven governance revolution

Suresh Yadav - Deputy Head SG Office, Commonwealth, has favoured the AI landscape in the functioning of the government system.

Suresh Yadav – Deputy Head SG Office, Commonwealth, has favoured the AI landscape in the functioning of the government system. He said that the governance is set for a complete change in an era of fast-changing technology.

Through his LinkedIn profile, Yadav extended full support to the adoption of AI technology in the whole system of governance. He said that the technology will play a critical role in establishing a smooth framework of the working of the governance.

Suresh Yadav also lauded the transformation of the role of public officials and said, ”The role of public officials will be transformative and whole of system approach will play a major role. The technology will continue to play a critical role.”

Highlighting the role of technology in the private sector, he said that it can be proved as the change maker in the sector. Suresh Yadav said that the private sector, for the first time in history, is in a position to be change-makers in Governance through technology.

He said that the role of the private sector is important in good governance, bringing greater responsibility to the sector.

He also emphasised recognising the importance of technology. Yadav said,” This will bring enormous responsibility to the private sector. Recognizing the best practices is timely.”

Further, the Deputy Head SG Office appreciated the initiative of the United Nations team to open nominations for the Future of Government Awards 2023. He said that the awards will recognize the value of technology and digital transformation.

The Future of Government Awards 2023

The awards have five categories in 2023, each with a number of special mentions and one overall winner.

The categories are:

Digital Advocates Award: It aimed to recognize the public sector entrepreneurs



Open Source Creation Award: It will celebrate the team building their own solutions in government. The category also aimed to make available for others to re-use.

Open Source Adaptation Award: The award will recognise an organization that has most effectively adapted an open-source solution.

Leadership Award: It will empower digital teams and orgnisations.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Honour someone who has used digital to improve the lives of many people.

The nomination for the awards will close on December 14, 2023.

