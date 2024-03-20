Sunset Reef Resort installs Sustainable Energy Storage System, ready to operate at 100% green energy

A Sustainable Energy Storage System has been activated at the Sunset Reef Resort of St Kitts and Nevis, announced Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew.

St Kitts and Nevis: A Sustainable Energy Storage System has been activated at the Sunset Reef Resort of St Kitts and Nevis, announced Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew. The system in the 5-star boutique resort marked the first of its kind in the country and the wider Caribbean.

The resort is considered as the best for its sustainable practices regionally and internationally which is also operating at 100% green energy.

While marking a historic moment, the prime minister said that the system will be helpful in fulfilling the sustainable agenda of St Kitts and Nevis. He said that the energy storage system will enhance their resort and provide a new experience to the guests.

PM Terrance Drew added that the Sunset Reef Resort will foster the efforts of the government in promoting renewable energy sources and storing them efficiently. He termed the resort “as one of the best to fulfill the sustainable practices.”

He said,” By harnessing renewable energy sources like solar power and storing it efficiently, we are proud to say that Sunset Reef Resort, already recognized regionally and internationally for its sustainable practices, is now operating at 100% green energy.”

Further, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also invited the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis to contribute towards the greener and more sustainable future of the country. He said that this is the time to work towards protecting the planet with resilient steps.

He said,” Join us in celebrating this monumental step towards a greener and more sustainable future for Saint Kitts and Nevis. Together, let’s continue to inspire positive change and protect our planet for generations to come.”

The system will also mark the commitment of the government of St Kitts and Nevis towards renewable energy and environmental stewardship. Sunset Reef Resort will also exemplify the vision for the sustainable island state.

Konris Maynard- Minister of Public Utilities added,” Let’s celebrate this milestone in our journey towards sustainability. Together, we are setting a precedent for green energy leadership, inspiring change, and safeguarding our planet for future generations.”

Sustainable Island State Agenda of St Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew pledged to turn St Kitts and Nevis into a Sustainable Island State Agenda in 2022 and said that they will work for the advancement of the nation. During his address in the parliament in December 2022, PM Drew outlined seven key pillars of becoming a sustainable island.

He added that the government will focus on food security, green energy transition, economic diversification, sustainable industries, the Creative Economy, COVID-19 recovery, and social protection.

Since then, several efforts have been made including the construction of the modern-smart resilient homes in different communities. PM Drew also started talks on geothermal energy and said this would lead the country to adopt sustainable measures effectively.

For food security, the government of St Kitts and Nevis has been investing heavily in the agriculture sector to ensure that farmers can produce more of what is needed to feed the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

The agenda of reducing 25% of food imports by 2025 has been kept in focus in the country, aiming to promote the local produce and enhance the local farmers, said the Prime Minister.

In addition to that, the government has also pledged to achieve the goal of sourcing 100% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030. Konris Maynard said that they have been planning to work toward an energy transition.