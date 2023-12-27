Sugar Mas 52: Red Devils, Small Axe Band win J’ouvert Competition

Red Devils and Small Axe Band became the champions of the J’ouvert competition on Tuesday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Red Devils and Small Axe Band became the champions of the J’ouvert competition on Tuesday. The competition was part of the Sugar Mas 52, featuring the parade of different bands on the streets of Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.

The competition was held in two categories: Large J’ouvert Troupes and Small J’ouvert Troupes. St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee announced the results of the competition as six teams secured positions in these two categories.

Red Devils won the first position in Large J’ouvert Troupes with a score of 229 points. The crowd gave a great response to their performance. The team won the prize of $20,000.

Chattabox Jouvert won the first runner-up position in the category with a total score of 223 points. The team won the prize money of $15,000. The Xtreme Jouvert won the third position with a score of 191 points. The team secured a prize of 10,000.

Coming to the Small J’ouvert Troupes category, the Small Axe Band won the parade with a score of 301 points. The team won the prize of $6000. The first runner-up for the category was Fantasy Jouvert, with a score of 270 points. The team won $4,000.

The title of second runner-up was secured by GM Addix with a score of 259 points.

St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee extended greetings to the winners and lauded them for making the competition a great success in Sugar Mas 52.

Notably, last year, the Chattabox Sweet Cane secured victory in the Large Troupe J’ouvert Competition, while this year’s champion Red Devils remained the first runner-up in the competition. GM Addix won the second runner-up position in the category of J’ouvert Competition of Sugar Mas 51.

Besides this, Jab Jab won the title of the Small Troupe in Sugar Mas 51.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said that he enjoyed seeing everyone enjoying themselves at Jouvert earlier today.

He recommended Christmas and Carnival as his favourite time of the year and added,” I look forward to partaking in the Christmas traditions and the cultural displays at this time of the year. I particularly loved the patriotic pride this year. Our flag is beautiful and perfectly represents who we are as a people.”

Along with that, he also lauded the J’ouvert troupes for their initiatives in conserving and securing water as the country is grappling with the water shortage. He said that the troupes used the seawater in hosting the wet down tradition.

He said that the government is making efforts to preserve the culture of St Kitts and Nevis with the conservation of the environment and natural resources. PM Drew asserted that the country will celebrate their festivals, culture and heritage in a sustainable manner.