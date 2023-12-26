Sugar Mas 52 parade to commence today, know events

The parade for Sugar Mas 52- a national carnival of St Kitts and Nevis is all set to commence on Thursday (December 26, 2023).

St Kitts and Nevis: The parade for Sugar Mas 52- a national carnival of St Kitts and Nevis is all set to commence on Thursday (December 26, 2023). With the staging of the different events, the parade will end on Tuesday (January 2, 2023).

The parade will feature events such as the National Junior Carnival parade and Last Lap, marking the conclusion of the national carnival of St Kitts and Nevis. The schedule of the parade has been unveiled with the non-stop action every day.

The events of the parade promised to display the culture and heritage of St Kitts and Nevis in Downtown Basseterre. The parade will be sponsored by Cable, Republic Bank, SKELEC, ZIZ, D Cash, Carib, St Kitts Music Festival, INB, First Federal Credit Union and TDC.

Parade Schedule

The parade will be kicked off with Jouvert on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, from 5 am to 12 noon. The Jouvert will enhance the culture and heritage of the twin-island Federation. It is promised to bring tourists across the globe to the platform of the showcase of hidden talents.

The National Junior Carnival Parade will celebrate the Sugar Culture of St Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The parade will start at 1 pm and end at 5 pm.

The Grand Carnival Parade will be hosted on Monday, January 1, 2023, from 11 am to 8 pm. The last lap of the Grand Carnival Parade will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

St Kitts and Nevis is celebrating its culture with the events of Sugar Mas 52. From Queens of Queens, Soca Monarch to Village o Rama will be part of the celebration. It is the event of the greatest extravaganza of calypso, pageants, soca, fetes, street jamming, parades and folklore.

Besides this, the parade will be covered live on the YouTube Channel of the St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee.

Sugar Mas 52 is also promised to bring lots of excitement for adults and children with the proper measures of safety. The safety tips for the event were for the patrons as they were refrained from exceeding 15 feet in height with vehicles.

They were asked to be cautious while manoeuvring tall and oversized vehicles to avoid coming into contact with poles or lines. The patrons were also restricted from using bamboo, wooden, PVC, fibreglass or metal roads to lift electricity lines to accommodate equipment on trucks.