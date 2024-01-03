Street Parade to shut down Montserrat Carnival 2023

Street Parade of Montserrat Carnival 2023 is all set to take the route of Ryan’s Complex to Carnival City on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Montserrat: Street Parade of Montserrat Carnival 2023 is all set to take the route of Ryan’s Complex to Carnival City on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The parade will also mark the closing ceremony of the carnival 2023.

The toupes and groups will be assembled by 12: 30 and the prompt will start at 2 pm. Thousands of patrons will gather on the streets of Montserrat and celebrate the ending of the carnival with the proper display of the culture and heritage.

During the parade, the performers will showcase the music heritage of Montserrat and make them enjoy the festival across the country.

Montserrat Carnival 2023 was kicked off in December with the staging of different events such as DJ Tera Birthday Bash, The Red Fete- Women’s Night, Elegant Affair and Calypso Competition. The events are aimed to entertain the audience and enhance the tourism industry of the country.

All these events brought thousands of visitors to the shores of the country as they spent their festive occasions of Christmas and New Year with carnival celebrations. The carnival is considered the ultimate celebration of culture, music and revellers. It kicked off with a vibrant T-Shirt Mas and exceptional performances of the bands such as Small Axe Band.

Now, the parade will shut down the curtains of the Carnival 2023. Notably, the carnival parade was held on January 1 last year while celebrating New Year’s Eve. The official closing ceremony was held on the same day last year.

The carnival is a cultural showcase to the world and gives those who are unable to attend and participate an opportunity to spectate and enjoy. Besides this, it also gives a chance to the stakeholders to enhance their market.

Further, the carnival is a great platform for local vendors and artisans to sell their local products and promote them on a good scale. The Ministry of Tourism of Montserrat said that the festival turned out to be a great success.