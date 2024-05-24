Staycation Summer Package unveils for Lodge Antigua

The Staycation Summer Package is all set to be available at a rate of EC$125 to $175 per night for “The Lodge Antigua,” which is located at National Sailing Academy, Dockyard Drive in English Harbour.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Staycation Summer Package is all set to be available at a rate of EC$125 to $175 per night for “The Lodge Antigua,” which is located at National Sailing Academy, Dockyard Drive in English Harbour.

The promo of the offers has been released by the academy, which invited guests from across the globe. The resort will provide a minimum 2-night stay at the price with exceptional offerings of Antigua and Barbuda.

In addition to that, the resort will offer a relaxing experience and a waterfront view with a variety of watersports options such as Sailing and Kayaking. The visitors can also choose from numerous restaurants within walking distance. The additional fees will be applied to the summer packages for the resorts.

Antigua and Barbuda will also provide comfortable rooms, air conditioning, and 24-hour Wifi and enhance the travel experience of the tourists. The resort is known for its exclusive options and other experiences which could enhance the holiday options for the travellers.

The Lodge Antigua is located across the National Sailing Academy in English Harbour Town which also offers a garden, barbecue facilities and a terrace along with the free Wi-Fi options. The property consisted of budget rooms with the facility of air conditioning, fans and fridges. The apartments also provide suite bathrooms and kitchenettes which will be avaialble with world-class amenities.

In addition to that, the patrons are invited to participate in the activities that can be enjoyed in the surroundings include dinghy and keelboat sailing, fishing, kayaking and paddle boarding. The property is also 17km from St John’s capital city, which is 22km from VC Bird International Airport.

Antigua and Barbuda provided magnificent offerings to the travellers, such as exquisite beaches and other facilities, aiming to enhance the tourism sector. The travellers from across the globe enjoy the honeymoon experience and other offerings which could provide them with a chance of experiencing adventure and other options.