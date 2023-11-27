Standings for 14th week of Grenada football association declared

The Standings of Grenada football association matches of week 14 and the results for matches played on 26th November 2023 have been declared

The Grenada Football Association Premier League standing for week 14 are as follows:

Paradise FC International with 34 points Queens Park Rangers with 30 points Hurricanes SC with 26 points Mt Rich SC with 24 points FC Camerhogne with 21 points Hard Rock with 16 points Johns Sports with 12 points Sab Spartans with 12 points Sunsetters FC with 7 points Happy Hill FC with 3 points

The results of matches played on Sunday, 26th November 2023 for Grenada football association are as follows:

In first match, Morne jaloux competed against Springs FC at 6:00 pm in Morne Jaloux in the Grenada football association division 2, group 1. Morne Jaloux won the match with the score of 3-1

In second match, RGPF competed against St. Davids FC at 3:00PM in the Roy St. John Playing field for Grenada football association division 1. St Davids FC won the math with the score of 2-0.

Eagles’ super strikers was to compete against SAFL at 3:00pm in Fond for Grenada football association division 1 but the match got postponed.

On Sunday, November 26, 2023, Queen’s Park Rangers had a face off against Happy Hill FC in the Grenada Football Association Premier League in Queen’s Park at 4:00pm. Queen’s Park Rangers won the match with the score of 8-0.

Goal scorers of Queen’s Park Rangers were:

Deandre Smith – 6’

Trevon Williams – 7’, 23’

Rickell Charles – 13’

Benjamin Ettienne – 55’, 60’

Darryl phillip – 81’, 84’

The U.S.Virgin Islands will play their last game against Grenada for the Finals of Women’s Gold Cup Qualifiers on Sunday, 3rd December , 2023, at 7:00 PM in the Bethlehem Soccer Complex