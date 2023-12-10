St Vincent and Grenadines organised Crime Prevention Exhibition

St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force collaborated with National Commission for National Crime Prevention Exhibition 2023.

The occasion was for the National Crime Prevention March, Rally, and Exhibition 2023 under the theme of ‘Building Resilient Communities through Crime Prevention’ on Friday.

For the demonstration of a powerful and fearless collective approach towards public safety, this event was organised by the Royal St Vincent & the Grenadines Police Force.

The theme used for the event was primarily to bring the people and communities together to fight against crime and bring a sense of responsibility towards society.

A pivotal initiative of members of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force accompanied by representatives from various civil society groups.

As a symbol of solidarity, the marching went hand in hand, engaging the communities and spreading a message to stand powerfully against crime with responsibility.

After the march, the event moved forward with community leaders, legislators and advocates who were given a platform to address the gathered crowd.

In a positively spirited meeting, speakers emphasised the importance of the collective efforts of everybody in sustainable communities.

The police force expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support and participation of communities across St Vincent and the Grenadines by stating, “This event is a testament to our collective commitment to building a society of strong community through crime prevention.”

They added, “Crime prevention is not the responsibility of only law enforcement, but with that, a shared effort involving all segments of the society is needed.”

Focusing on the event, This exhibition showcased crime prevention strategies, community initiatives and the positive impact of collaborative efforts.

People who attended the event had the opportunity to meet with representatives from the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the National Council for Crime Prevention.

They got the chance to talk about different aspects of issues in society and how to create awareness among people to play a necessary role in the fight against crime.

The event ended while ensuring crime prevention transparency and open communication between law enforcement agencies and people of different communities.