St Pauls Primary School wins East Zone 2 Championship

St Kitts and Nevis: St Pauls Primary School secured the victory in the East Zone 2 Championship, which was held in the Sandy Point New Recreation Grounds, St Kitts and Nevis. The team secured 30 gold medals, 18 silver medals and 11 bronze medals in the championship.

The finals took place on Saturday, and the winners of the East Zone 2 will further compete in the Giant Malt Zonal Primary School Championships.

St Kitts Department of Sports hosted the championship between the schools of the East Zone, featuring the four teams that are St Paul Primary School, Dieppe Bay Primary School, Edgar T Morris Primary School and Saddlers Primary School.

The second position of the championship was secured by Dieppe Bay Primary School. The team won five gold medals, 13 silver medals and 11 bronze medals in the East Zone 2 Championships.

Samal Duggins- Minister of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis, extended greetings to the winners, athletes, coaches and supporters. He also met with the parents and supporters of the athletes and expressed pleasure in greeting them.

He also extended gratitude to Joyelle Clarke for her longstanding contribution to athletics in the East Zone 2 area. Samal Duggins added that the participating schools and stakeholders have showcased great performance and made the championship a huge success.

He said,” Kudos to the Department of Sports for their tireless work in hosting these championships.”

Besides this, the third position was secured by Edgar T Morris Primary School in the Championship. The team won three gold medals, six silver medals and ten bronze medals, showcasing great performance in different playing fields.

The Saddlers Primary School stood in the last position as the team had not managed to secure any gold medals. The students have won one silver medal and six bronze medals.

St Kitts Department of Sports added,” Their dominance is unparalleled as we gear up for the grand finale— the exhilarating relays to end the meet. Stay tuned for the thrilling conclusion of the Giant Malt Zonal Primary Schools Championships.”