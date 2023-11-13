St. Patrick in finals of Independence Parish T10 Cricket Festival

St. Patrick made its way to the finals of Independence Parish T10 Cricket Festival by defeating St. Paul in the first semi-finals.

The semi-final match of Independence Parish T10 Cricket Festival took place on Saturday, 11th November 2023 at Benjamin’s Park.

The match was scheduled between St. Patrick vs St. Paul. St. Patrick won by 6 wickets.

St Paul won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored a total of 98 runs in 9.4 overs after which they were declared as all out.

The runs scored by batsmen of St Paul are as follows:

Micah Joseph-54 runs

Casimir Benjamin-14 runs

Jerlani Robinson-11 runs

Jeremie Isaac 2/5

Roosevelt Merrifield 1/2

Lex Magloire 1/8

The target to be chased by St. Patrick was 99 Runs.

St. Patrick scored 104 runs in 8.5 overs.

The runs scored by St Patrick team were as follows:

Jahseon Alexander – 52 not out

Lex Magloire 34 runs

Casimir Benjamin 1/10

The Independence Parish T10 Cricket Festival matches had begun from October 7,2023.

The tournament is an important part of the Dominica’s independence celebration. 10 teams have participated in this festival. The teams represent 10 parishes.

The teams were: St John, St Andrew, St Peter, St Joseph, St Paul in zone A and St David, St Luke, St George, St Patrick, St Mark in zone B.

St Andrew, St Paul, St Patrick and St George were the 4 teams that qualified for the semi-finals.

St Patrick has Defeated St Paul in first semi-finals and will compete for the finale and St Paul will compete for the third place.

St Andrew and St George will compete in the second semi final match that will be held in Londonderry. The match will determine which team among the two will compete in finals against St Patrick and which team will compete for third place against St Paul.