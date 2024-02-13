St Maarten prepares for fireworks display to welcome Icon of the Seas

The fireworks display will take place to welcome the world’s largest cruise ship- Icon of the Seas in St Maarten on Tuesday

St Maarten: The fireworks display will take place to welcome the world’s largest cruise ship- Icon of the Seas in St Maarten on Tuesday. The vessel will dock at Port St Maarten at 6:30 am and depart at 7:00 pm.

The fireworks will mark the inaugural call of the Royal Caribbean’s big giant and are scheduled to be held during the departure of the vessel. The display will extend gratitude to the vessel and guests and present an iconic send-off to them for their visit.

Icon of the Seas completed its maiden voyage from Miami to several destinations of the Caribbean region last week. Now, the vessel is all set to start its second voyage, and the inaugural call at St Maarten has marked an incredible boost for its tourism sector.

The authorities of St Maarten’s tourism will also host the traditional plaque exchange as the welcome ceremony for the arrivals. It will be attended by government officials, RCI executives, PSG officials, and other guests.

Along with Icon of the Seas, cruise ships such as Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Cruises will dock on the Port St Maarten on Tuesday for its inaugural call. The fireworks display will also showcase the offerings of the country and enhance the travel experiences of the guests.

Icon of the Seas has been recognised for its unique offerings and first-of-its-kind combination of every vacation. It featured eight neighbourhoods, 20 decks and exceptional dining concepts, including Celebration Table.

With a passenger capacity of 5,610, the ship consists of several other amenities such as luxurious accommodations, restaurants, theme parks and many more. Besides this, the ship is 1,198 feet long and has the capacity to hold 250,800 gross tons. The iconic Icon of the Seas is larger than the Oasis classic vessels.

Chief Executive Officer of PSG Alexander Gumbs expressed pleasure and said that the inaugural call would enhance St Maarten as a prominent tourist destination. He added that they will continue to work to improve the guest’s experiences and make the country the best cruise destination.