St Lucia ranked 3rd in the “Best In Travel 2024”

St Lucia has been ranked 3rd in the “best in travel 2024” list issued by the lonely planet travel guide.

Lonely planet has released an annual list of the globes most attractive cities, regions, and countries to visit after analysing over 200 destinations.

The guide has mentioned some of the distinctive features of St Lucia as follows:

Powdery white sand and cerulean-tinged waters are accurate descriptors for the island with an iron grip on the worlds best honeymoon destination designations. But recently St Lucia tourism officials have consciously shifted attention to the island’s cultural heritage, distinctive traditions and a creative proclivity, an ideal experience for the carib-ophiles searching for something beyond the typical all-inclusive stay.

The sun shines differently in St Lucia. It’s the perfect climate for relaxing and rejuvenating. I love the warmth of the people and how everyone and everything is connected, so there’s a close network of finding things.

St Lucia is a must visit destination that offers a package of Beauty, festivals, adventure and Romance to the tourists and visitors.

The lonely planet travel guide has also mentioned some of the places in St Lucia as follows:

The best ice cream in St Lucia can be found at the Au Poye Park on the Charles family estate in the fond gens libre.

Its an unofficial tradition to pick up some creole loaves loaded with cheese or luncheon meat from Thomaza local bread , a roadside bakery , when driving through Dennery.

The colourful beachfront oasis of the Irie Bar in Gros Islet Village, at the northern tip of the island, is a laidback respite offering cold drinks , flavourful food and pure vibes

The lonely planet travel guide is a travel guidebook creator and publisher from Australia. It focused on budget travel and unique destinations. The lonely planet has printed more than 150 million books. The guide covers most of the countries in Asia, Europe, America and Africa.