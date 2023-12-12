St Kitts Tourism Authority gives reminder of decals renewal

St Kitts Tourism Authority release reminder for the renewal of decals to ensure safety standards in the field of transportation.

St Kitts and Nevis: About the expiration of all decals of 2023, St Kitts Tourism Authority has released a reminder to ensure operational compliance and safety standards in the field of transportation.

The first notice was circulated on 29 August 2023 which asked all operators to take care of crucial details so that a smooth renewal process can take place.

All decals of 2023 will expire on 31 December 2023, for which St Kitts Tourism Authority gave the call to all Taxi and Tour Bus Operators to schedule an appointment for the renewal of their decals.

The process renewal will involve the inspection by the St. Kitts Tourism Authority on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, which will go from 1 pm to 3 pm.

It is also informed by the authorities that there will be no processing of IDs or Decals will be done from Friday, 29 December 2023.

Meanwhile, the regular processing will begin again on Wednesday, 3 January 2024.

The renewal of the decal for 2024 will be charged at the cost of $40 XCD till the last day of expiry.

It is strictly said that operators who will not renew the decal 2024 will not be able to operate and dispatch jobs after Monday, 1 January 2024.

As repercussions, they will not be able to dispatch jobs at places like the Airport or Port Zante, and there will also be restrictions from parking in the official taxi parking lot or around the Eastern area at Port Zante.

All those operators who will renew their decals after the expiration date of 31 December 2023, will be charged additional costs and will pay an amount of $50 XCD.

St Kitts Tourism Authority appreciated the cooperation of all Taxi and Tour Bus Operators who are already following the notice, which is coming as a great effort in the successful running process of the renewal.

They mentioned, “The support shown with the efforts to follow these renewal guidelines is a very important part in maintaining the smooth working of the process while ensuring passenger safety and also taking care of the integrity of transport services in St Kitts.”

The nicely operated and guided process by the St Kitts Tourism Authority is going very well with the requirements of the transport system of the nation and also helping to achieve a great experience for both operators and passengers.

All the operators of St Kitts are following the process of renewal of 2024 decals according to the given deadline of expiry and are also trying to stay updated to avoid any kind of issue in the management of transportation.