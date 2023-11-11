St Kitts Tourism Authority announces the results of art competition

Winners of 20th anniversary Art Competition were announced by the St Kitts Tourism Authority.

Four winners in total from two different categories were announced and the categories are divided as per the age.

Two winners for Category 1 ( between the ages of 7 and 9 ) and two winners from Category 2 ( between the ages 10 and 12 ) were declared.

The names of the champions in Category 1 are as follows:

First Position Holder: Adiaha Inanga

Second Position Holder: Suri Davis

The names of the champions in Category 2 are as follows:

First Position Holder: Jahreem Dohras

Second Position Holder: Jayden Vanterpool

Considerably, the theme under which the competition was held is “ Land & Sea is equal to Tourism & Me”.

And, the young incredible artists showcased their talent by presenting eye captivating art related to the theme given.

The creativity in the art of participants marked the remembrance of power that art holds. The art even revealed appreciation for the beautiful landscapes of the country, Saint Lucia.

The credit to the victory of the students goes to the families and mentors who taught them about such creativeness.

This demonstrated worthy embankment on the artistic journey by nurturing the passion among the champions.

Moreover, the tourism authority of the country has got the honor in fostering a conducive environment.

The art promised the perseverance of the rich heritage of the country, and is bound to keep up the enthusiasm among the society and the tourists from other regions.

Significantly, the incredible art of the young generation even helped in presenting the ideas of the youth which can lead towards the positive change in both economical and political ways.

Further, Such competitions enable the youth to bring up the innovation to the country by putting the efforts in this creative and artistic way.

All in all, each step like this would build the spirit of unity among the population towards the country.

