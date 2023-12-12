St Kitts to host key training for sustainable tourism future

St Kitts Ministry of Tourism invites everyone to the two-day training workshop on 12 and 13 December 2023.

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts Ministry of Tourism, Sustainable Travel International, and the St Kitts Sustainable Destination Council invited everyone to the two-day training workshop on 12 and 13 December 2023 in St Kitts Sustainable Tourism Enterprise Training hosted at Solid Waste Management Corporation.

It is free for all a two-day training workshop intended to give shape to the sustainability of future tourism in the nation.

The subjects that are included in the program, which will be covered in these two-day experiences, will be very crucial and will shape the mindset and dedication towards climate and the future.

Engaging in the process and contributing to the development of a Climate Action Plan and making it successful.

A roadmap will be discussed for businesses so that a commitment can be made to sustainable practices.

Participants will share their experiences, challenges, and personal thoughts on the issue, which can help to explore solutions in the best way possible.

The path will be shown to equip yourself with the skills needed to develop a personalised Climate Action Plan that goes hand in hand with your business while ensuring the sustainability of the future.

The core theme of climate action will be understood which will help to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the tourism industry.

Everybody will gain knowledge and views on how the government is planning to combat climate change and look for a collaborative approach between the public and private sectors.

Strategies will be shared by the teams to practice within your business operations, which will lead to making the necessary impact on the environmental footprint. Participation in this training is not just an opportunity but a responsibility.

We are living in an era where we need to act responsibly toward tourism. The Kitts Sustainable Tourism Enterprise Training is to guide businesses toward a future which is full of prosperity and a harmonious environment.