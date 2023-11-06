St Kitts: Primary Schools Football competition to continue on Nov 6

"Players of the match" awards have been given to players for successful completion of first week of Primary Schools Football competition in St Kitts and Nevis.

The St Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Primary Schools football competition has successfully completed its first week of matches. The tournament is ready to dive into the second week that will commence on Monday, 6th November 2023, for match day 3.

The young players have shown commendable efforts and have performed with utmost zeal and zest in the first week of matches that started on Tuesday, 31st October 2023.

To applaud the standout players of the St Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Primary Schools Football Competition, Angostura Chill has sponsored the ‘Players of the Match’ awards for the young talents for showing their exceptional skills on the field.

The recipients of “the players of the Match” are Antonio Prescott, Aden Prentice, Annel Archibald, Jahmarri Lewis, J’shawn Phipps, Tanje Jones, Alijah Mitcham, Kemar Clarke, Jarell Bowry, Jade Martin, Johvon Monzac, Kerianna Harris, Rosalio Allen and Nyray Henry.

The football competition for 2023 held its opening ceremony on 26th October 2023. The launch took place in the Warners Park.

The tournament features all the primary schools of St Kitts and Nevis. The top four teams shall meet for the federal championship at the end.

The Jones Group Limited sponsors the secondary schools. The sponsors of the competition are Jones Group Limited, Ministry of Education, ProVideo Production, Angostura Chill and C&C, Apple Sider, SKNFA, Eletto and The National Bank. The Department of Sports thanked the sponsors for their efforts.

Competitions with categories such as Under 14 males, Under 17 males, Open males and females are being held. Various championships are organised for all the secondary schools in the federation. AVEC and CFBC are expected to feature in the Open male category.

The competition will help the youth grow into future football stars. These championships encourage the players and will boost their confidence in themselves.