St Kitts Nevis Football: Cayon Primary wins match

St Kitts and Nevis: Cayon Primary School secured victory against Dieppe Bay Primary in the day 4 match of St Kitts Nevis National Bank Primary School Football Competition. The match was held in St Pauls.

Cayon Primary School secured victory with 3-2. The target for Cayon Primary were . Judah Prince, Andre O’ Flaherty and J’Shawn Allen. While Dieppe Bay Primary’s goals came from Marcus Warner and Zayden Benjamin

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Kemuel Stapleton – Cayon Primary School

Match Results are:

In St Pauls

In the second game, St. Pauls Primary and Newton Ground Primary played to a 1-1. In the match, D’ Nazii Harris scored for St. Pauls Primary while Newton Ground Primary’s goal was scored by Aden Prentice.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Everette Connor – St. Pauls Primary School

In Saddlers

The home team Saddlers Primary School secured victory

over Violet Petty 6nil. Dirrone Garroden and Desrian Williams both scored 2 goals, Cael Carty and Kivanzi Richardson scored one goal each.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Tehjahani Walters – Saddlers Secondary School

At Warner Park

Beach Allen Primary won 6nil over Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School. DequanJ Lawrence recorded a hattrick, Alijah Mitchum scored twice and Dijourn Burge one.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Dequanj Lawrence – Beach Allen Primary School

Sandy Point Primary edged Tucker Clarke Primary 3-2. Sandy Point’s goals came from Jarrell Bowry, Kijavez Caines and Jamalje French. For Tucker Clarke Primary, Antonio Prescott and Shayquan Allen both scored goals.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Kijavez Caines – Sandy Point Primary School

In Monkey Hill

Edgar T Morris won 5-2 over Deane Glasford Primary. Josiah Finch, J’Shawn Phipps. Nyary Henry, Adrian Francis and Kadeem Richardson all scored for Edgar T Morris Primary. Tarquel Bradshaw and Jaden Woods were on Target for Deane Glasford Primary.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Adrian Francis – Edgar T Morris Primary

Tyrell Williams Primary and Joshua O Williams Primary played to a 2-2 draw. Tyrell Williams’ Elvan Warner scored both goals. Johvon Monzac of Joshua O Williams Primary also scored both goals for his team.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match –Johvon Monzac – Joshua O Williams Primary

In Boyds

Irishtown won comfortably over George Moody Stuart 8-2. For Irishtown Primary, Annel Archibald and Javier Caines both scored a hattrick while Jake Ramos and Orazio Taylor scored one goal each. Jaleel Hazel and Michel Liburd scored for George Moody Stuart.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Javior Caines – Irishtown Primary School

Bronte Welsh Primary defeated Dr. William Connor 4-1. Bronte Welsh’s Tayrelle Bradshaw scored twice and was supported by Adontre

