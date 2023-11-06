St Kitts: Donald Banga Freeman receives Excellence in Tourism Award

Donald Banga Freeman is the recipient of the Taxi Operator Excellence Award from the St Kitts Tourism Authority.

St Kitts and Nevis: Donald Banga Freeman has been honoured with the Excellence in Tourism Award. He is the recipient of the Taxi Operator Excellence Award from the St Kitts Tourism Authority.

The Tourism Awards of St Kitts is the Island’s most awaited event, highlighting and honouring the achievements of individuals and organisations for their contributions to making St Kitts a premier tourist destination.

St Kitts Tourism Authority has recognised his significant impact on the tourism industry and has appreciated his efforts. His dedication and hard work have earned him this prestigious honour.

This is a testament to his commitment to providing exceptional service to the nation that sets an example for all.

The Prime Minister of the Federation, Terrance Drew, has also congratulated Donald Banga Freeman, saying,” Congratulations, Donald “Banga” Freeman. Celebrating Donald “Banga” Freeman for his Excellence in Tourism Award. He is the Recipient of the Taxi Operator Excellence Award from the St Kitts Tourism Authority.”

Donald is an exceptional individual who embodies hard work and a strong community spirit. He pours his heart and soul into every project he leads, always striving for perfection. His dedication to helping and thinking of others is unmatched, and he is always at the forefront of making a positive impact.

It is to be noted that Donald Banga Freeman was also honoured on the national level and was awarded the prestigious Medal of Honour for St Kitts and Nevis’s 40th independence celebrations on 16th September 2023. He was honoured for his outstanding and meritorious service to the nation in sports and community activism.

He is the president of The S.L. Horsford St. Pauls Football Club. He brings over 15 years of experience at the helm along with former players John Gumbs, former team coach and former National Defender Leroy’ Yaga’ Francis.

The St. Pauls football club has also congratulated their president, Donald Banga Freeman, for his commendable achievement in the tourism industry. The nation is thrilled and proud to celebrate his awe-inspiring remarkable achievement.