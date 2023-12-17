St Kitts: Belle Mont Farm’s Festive Season Carnival Program starts

St Kitts and Nevis: The Festive Season and Carnival Program started on Friday. The event hosted by Belle Mont Farm of St Kitts and Nevis will continue until January 2, 2024. With the striking beauty of the hotel, the program is aimed at offering authentic culinary and natural surroundings of the Caribbean.

General Manager- Eustace Guishard said that the carnival season program will highlight the uniqueness of St Kitts and Nevis.

He said, “With this festive and carnival season program, we want to showcase our privileged location, the uniqueness of our property, our enthusiasm for good food and wine, and the relaxing atmosphere that makes Belle Mont Farm a must-see-out destination resort in the Caribbean.”

A sensational culinary collaboration

The 2-Stars Michelin Chef, and former Executive Chef of Cap Juluca (1987-1980), Guy Guenego (France) joined Belle Mont Farm’s Assistant Head Chef Telsa Johnson (St. Kitts) for a week of intimate food and wine Chef Table dinners. It is designed for small, limited seating groups.

The goal is to create a personal experience where guests and visitors can enjoy exquisite flavours, wonderful wines, and excellent company and have the chef partake at the table as well.

There will also be a cocktail-style wine and hors d’oeuvres gathering included on the tastings schedule. The Chef Table dinners program will culminate with the New Year’s Champagne Dinner, where both, Chef Guy and Chef Telsa, along with Renaldo Mills, Executive Sous Chef, will be sharing their skills and talent with the guests.

The Chef Table dinners will take place from the 26th to the 28th of December. The wine and hors d’oeuvres gathering will take place on December 29th and a final Chef Table Dinner will take place on December 30th.

The tasting dinner series will culminate with the New Year’s Champagne Dinner, in the main room of The Kitchen. All Chef Table dinners will commence at 7:00 pm. The wine and hors d’oeuvres gathering will take place from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

The Guest Chef tasting dinners, include a selection of wines presented in an open pairing format which allow guests to enjoy each dish with different wines. It will take place at the Chef Table of The Kitchen, a reserved space of the restaurant ideal for private dining experiences.

Fireworks and music at Arthur’s Restaurant

As part of the Festive Season program, Arthur’s Restaurant and Beach Club will reopen on Friday, December 22, during regular hours from 12 noon to 9:00 pm.

Arthur’s Restaurant and Beach Club will be operating throughout the festive and carnival season from Wednesday to Sunday from 12 noon to 9:00 pm.

Belle Mont Farm has designated a limited number of accommodations for local, regional and international guests, seeking to stay during the festive and carnival season. The festive and carnival season rates will be available from December 20th to January 2nd.

“It’s a great opportunity to enjoy one of our tasting dinners and relax the rest of the evening. Breakfast is included, so that’s one more reason to take it easy during the festive breakaway from the carnival at Belle Mont Farm. Even if you stay one night, it will be well worth it”, Eustace Guishard added.