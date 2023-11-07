St Kitts and Nevis: Youth Football League results announced

The result for the matches of Youth Football League in St Kitts and Nevis has been declared .

Youth football league resumed with matches in the category of U-13, U-15 and U-17 from Friday, November 3rd 2023, at the Warners Park IN St Kitts and Nevis.

The results for Keith Gumbs U17 Youth League matches held on Sunday, 5th November 2023 have been announced. 3 matches were scheduled under 17 and the results for the same are as follows .

The 1st match scheduled in Verchilds at 2pm was between ST. Thomas/Trinity and ST.Peters. It was won by ST.Thomas/Trinity against the score of 5-1.

The 2nd match scheduled in Warner Park at 2 pm was declared a tie between Dieppe Bay and Bath United with a score of 1-1 each.

The 3rd match scheduled in Warner Park at 4 pm was between New Town and Garden Hotspurs. Newton won against Garden Hotspurs with a score of 5-2.

Result for another tournament under SKNFA Premier Youth Cup under 13 was also announced. The match was held between security forces and Molineux. It was won by Molinuex againt the score of 6-1

The result for matches of ATIBA HARRIS U-15 LEAGUE and SKNFA PREMIER YOUTH CUP U-13 that took place on Saturday, 4th November 2023 are as follows .

ATIBA HARRIS U-15 LEAGUE

The match between Ayon and Bath United in Cayon was announced as a tie.

St Peters win match against Newtown in St Peters with a score of 6-0.

Saddlers won against ST Pauls in Cayon by default as St Pauls did not show up for the match.

SKNFA PREMIER YOUTH CUP U-13:

Saddlers won against ST. Pauls in Cayon by default as ST. Pauls did not show up for the match.

Bath United won the match against Cayon played in Cayon with a score of 3-2

Newtown won against Garden Hotspurs in St Peters with a score of 6-0

Conaree Fireballs won against Sandy Point in St Peters with the score of 1-0