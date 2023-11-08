St Kitts and Nevis wins ‘Best Performance Award’ at Taipei International Travel Fair

St Kitts and Nevis won Best performance award at 2023 Taipei International Travel Fair held in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei.

The 2023 Taipei International Travel Fair is an annual trade show that was held by the Taiwan Visitor’s Association. The event took place from Friday, 3rd November 2023, to Monday, 6th November 2023, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei.

The citizens studying and working in Taiwan performed on the main stage of the travel fair on Sunday, 5th November 2023 and secured the “Best Performance Award”.

The embassy of St Kitts and Nevis and the nationals living in Taiwan won the award by giving a 23-minute-long cultural performance titled ‘We are the people of St Kitts and Nevis’.

During the event, the nationals thoroughly highlighted the unique culture of its nation by singing and dancing to the popular songs of St Kitts and Nevis and playing musical instruments. The nationals presented themselves in folklore costumes and Batik dress.

Another major and important attraction of the event was the Embassy Booth. The booth aimed at providing information about St Kitts and Nevis. Various games were conducted at the booth to win gifts and merchandise of St Kitts and Nevis.

It also included a waterfall and rainforest in the design since Taiwan exhibits an interest in enjoying nature and activities like mountain climbing.

Ambassador Francis met some travel and tour agencies during the four-day event. The meeting aimed at attracting tourists and discussing possible tours from Taiwan to St Kitts and Nevis.

These events help in promoting and showcasing every country’s culture through cultural performances. Several industry seminars and product information sessions are conducted.

Trade conferences take place that fosters business exchange and offers a great opportunity for further engagement between countries. The embassy has thanked the staff and nationals for providing assistance and volunteering in the four-day event.