St Kitts and Nevis welcomes new hotel, PM Drew lays foundation stone

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts and Nevis is all set to welcome a brand-new hotel with a collaboration between the government and international hotel chain Hotel Indigo. The development was unveiled through an official groundbreaking ceremony at Frigate Bay on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, Minister of Foreign Affairs- Denzil Douglas and Tourism Minister- Marsha Henderson attended the ceremony and laid the stone for the construction of the new hotel.

During the ceremony, PM Drew addressed the gathering and said that the project would enhance their steps and agendas in turning into a sustainable island state. He added that the new hotel will increase the arrival of tourists on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis.

The hotel will be constructed in collaboration with the Developer of Hotel Indigo, Troy Cove Development Limited and the government of St Kitts and Nevis. PM Drew mentioned that they have showcased their huge interest in the country.

He added that the investment will enhance the Federation as it will support its citizens. PM Drew added that the construction of the new hotel will bring huge opportunities for the locals of St Kitts and Nevis. It will make them expand, grow and succeed, further leading the country to fulfil its agenda of becoming a sustainable island state.

PM Terrance Drew stated that the sustainable island state agenda of the government consists of several dimensions. The aim of the agenda is to create an environment which is better for the citizens and make them grow in the future. Besides this, the agenda will also serve as a helping hand in preserving the natural resources of St Kitts and Nevis.

He further noted that the government is seeking to create an environment in a particularly strategic way so that the betterment of the Federation becomes possible.

Prime Minister Drew also expressed gratitude to the stakeholders who participated in the process and collaboration. He also wished for the best and success of the project.

St Kitts and Nevis is a small island nation in the Caribbean region with several beautiful spots and scenic views. The hotels of the country are one of the best factors of the country to turn the attention of the tourist.

The Marriot Resort of St Kitts and the Four-Season Resort of Nevis have always gained the attention of visitors from across the globe. These hotels are known for their exceptional service and showcase the perfect offerings of the twin-island Federation.