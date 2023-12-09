St Kitts and Nevis welcomes inaugural call of cruise ‘Celebrity Beyond’

The grand cruise Celebrity Beyond by Celebrity Cruises visits on its inaugural call to shores of St Kitts, welcomed by the officials.

St Kitts and Nevis: The twin-island federation welcomed the grand cruise Celebrity Beyond by Celebrity Cruises on its inaugural call to its shores on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Marsha Henderson, Tourism Minister of St Kitts and Nevis marked it as a grand deal for the nation and its tourism and economic progress.

Henderson said, “The arrival of Celebrity Beyond marks a significant milestone in our flourishing partnership with Celebrity Cruises. St Kitts and Nevis boasts of an unparalleled combination of natural beauty, rich heritage and hospitality.”

She added that the partnership between the government of St Kitts and Nevis and Celebrity Cruises is presented as one of the necessary and peek moments in the financial growth of the nation.

Henderson added that the cruise calls on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis will increase tourism in the country and will be beneficial for local businesses and small vendors, eventually leading to the wholesome growth of people and the nation together.

The government is also consistently working to improve the tourism infrastructure, which will also help to grab other such deals and open new ways of development by attracting the attention of visitors to the island.

Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Beyond is a new mega venture released for the rider of the ocean bed and another addition to the grand fleet of Celebrity cruises.

The grand cruise is part of the elite Edge-Class in Celebrity Cruises. The ship was constructed at the very well-known shipyard of Chantiers de l’Atlantique and has been providing services since April 2022.

Celebrity Beyond is a luxury-focused cruise which is intended to provide a royal feel to visitors in the middle of the ocean.

It is now the new and largest luxury ship in the fleet of Celebrity Cruises. It has a length of 1082 feet with 17 decks on top of it, which has a passenger capacity of 3260 people in one go.

The captain of the giant ship Celebrity Beyond is Kate McCue. Kate has been serving as a Commanding Officer of Celebrity Cruises since 2015.

Kate McCue is known as very pioneer of women being captain of such grand ships. She becoming captain was the first time any American woman was named captain of a mega cruise ship.

Captain McCue is 45 years old now, and she is married to her husband, who works for another big player in the business, The Royal Caribbean.

The Cruise, now under the guidance of Captain McCue, is intended to give tours to visitors around the Caribbean Sea, visiting the coasts of multiple island nations. It is expected the cruise will make three more calls for the 2023-24 Season.