St Kitts and Nevis: Volleyball Skills Camp to open, registration forms out

The athletes seeking their career in the sport are invited to join the camp from December 11 to 13 at Newtown Ground Primary School

St Kitts and Nevis: Registration for the 2023 Volleyball Skills Camp has opened in St Kitts and Nevis. The athletes seeking their career in the sport are invited to join the camp from December 11 to 13 at Newtown Ground Primary School.

The training of the participants will be held in the session every day from 9 am to 12 pm. The camp is open to children ages 11 to 16. Coach Shakquan Hodge and Quinton Morton will train the campers and lead them for several international tournaments.

The registration fee for the camp is $5.00. The fees will be paid by all participants on the first day of the camp. Participants are to be adequately dressed for running and jumping. St Kitts Department of Sports invited the athletes and said that it will be helping in boosting their skills and love for the game.

The camp will be held under the theme- “Hustle, Hit, Never Quit.” Along with that, the registration form has been unveiled. As per the Sports Department, the camp is promised to bring excellence and spirit to the game in the participants.

With the camp, the department is aiming to prepare new and yuoung athletes for upcoming and several international tournaments. It will lead them to represent St Kitts and Nevis at several global stages of Volleyball.

Besides this, the camp is also aimed to bring a positive environment among the children and make them learn the value of sports in life. The camp will make them stay fit and fine physically and mentally.

The form for the registration of the camp has included:

It will ask for first and last names first, which will be important for the identity of the participant.

The second column is an age which should be specified as children aged 11 to 16 are allowed to register for the camp.

The third column is about the gender.

On the fourth spot, the form will ask for the names of the Parent/Guardian Name

Then, the particiapants will have to fill contact number of parent or guardain.

The last spot will be filled with the proper address of the participants.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com