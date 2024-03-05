St Kitts and Nevis to welcome global citizens at historic Investment Gateway Summit

St Kits and Nevis is all set to host the much-anticipated “Investment Gateway Summit” from May 11 to 15, 2024 under the theme- “ Connect, Collaborate, Celebrate”.

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kits and Nevis is all set to host the much-anticipated “Investment Gateway Summit” from May 11 to 15, 2024 under the theme- “ Connect, Collaborate, Celebrate”. The summit is aimed to unite the global citizens and bring the discerning investors for the productive engagement.

Serving as a unique platform, the summit will shed light on the richness of St Kitts and Nevis’ culture and heritage, bringing a sense of unity among the global citizens. The event will be hosted with the objective of fostering the economic landscape of the nation and creating opportunities in several fields.

The five-day summit will also allow the local community to connect the global market with the chance to exchange knowledge, resources, thoughts and dreams. It will open doors to foster strategic collaboration and allow the nationals to showcase the potential of the destination on the global stage.

Michael Martin- Head of St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit invited the global investors and citizens and said,” St Kitts and Nevis isn’t merely a destination for investment; it is a home where citizens actively contribute to its growth and success.”

He added that the summit will provide a platform for the citizens to make efforts for the prosperous future of St Kitts and Nevis.

Through the platform, the local community of St Kitts and Nevis will interact with international investors, showcasing the true essence of the country. This will assist in enhancing collaboration that will further benefit the nation.

According to the government, the summit will be the perfect platform to celebrate the warm citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. It will also open doors to economic, investment, and trade opportunities for the country and international investors.

It will also position St Kitts and Nevis as the destination which has been making efforts towards their agenda of realizing sustainable island states. The summit will highlight the potential of the country as the state which propels the sustainable growth.

Besides this, the true spirit of St Kitts and Nevis will unfold during the series of events of the summit, marking a historic moment for the Federation. In addition to that, the summit will feature events such as interaction between like-minded citizens of the world, special guests, C-suite businesspeople, the wider investor immigration community and national leaders.

The summit’s scheduled events include a site visit, panel discussions, and investment highlights, which aim to provide exclusive investment opportunities.

The day 1 will be named as “Welcome” where the guests will be welcomed with a cocktail party, while the day 2 will feature different conferences and exhibitions, chance to explore St Kitts and Gala Dinner Extravaganza under the title “Connect.”

The day 3 will provide attendees with the chance to “Connect” with perfect events such as “Trip to Nevis”, “Conference in Nevis” and “Explore Nevis.” The conference and exhibitions will return on Day 4 under the title “Discover” which will also feature St Kitts Beach Party.

On the last day, the attendees will have the farewell breakfast under the event “Celebrate”.