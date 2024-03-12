St Kitts and Nevis to unveil first climate-smart model home in Conaree on Thursday

The government of St Kitts and Nevis is all set to unveil its first climate-smart model home in Conaree on Thursday this week as part of their housing solution project.

St Kitts and Nevis: The government of St Kitts and Nevis is all set to unveil its first climate-smart model home in Conaree on Thursday this week as part of their housing solution project. The construction has been completed and the citizens are invited to participate in the Open House event for the unveiling on March 13 and 14, 2024.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew who joined his cabinet leagues to tour the site of the newly built Smart Home. He shared glimpses of the house and said that their tour marked the dedication of the government to fostering sustainable growth.

The climate-smart model home was developed by the East Coast Housing Development Ltd in partnership with the National Housing Corporation (NHC). PM Drew termed the partnership “timely” and “effective” in meeting the construction goals.

PM Terrance Drew was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister- Geoffrey Hanely, Minister of Foreign Affairs- Dr Denzil Douglas, and Minister of Utility- Konris Maynard. The official opening of the climate-smart home also underscored the milestone in St Kitts and Nevis’s journey towards environmental sustainability and improved living standards for its residents.

The climate-modern home was part of the housing initiative of St Kitts and Nevis which was started by the government to provide affordable and modern homes to the citizens. It is considered one of the most desirous socio-economic reforms in the country, aiming to enrich the citizens, through the ownership of homes and contributing to their upward mobility.

As per the project, around 600 homes will be constructed in one year and continue for five years. During this period, the government will construct around 2400 modern homes for the residents, featuring reconfiguration of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom architectural designs.

It will also be equipped with solar energy and water storage tanks never seen in affordable NHC homes. The SMART Affordable Housing initiative has garnered the attention of the citizens as it is now in great demand. It will be used as a tool to mitigate the existing and anticipated inflated prices of the houses due to limited supply.

Besides this, the project is also aimed to generate employment opportunities for economic diversification. The application process will feature home ownership, contractors, and heavy equipment operators and is open to all citizens of St Kitts and Nevis.

Notably, PM Terrance Drew visited the Conaree and evaluated the contribution of the model home on November 8, 2023 and Janaury 2024. The groundbreaking ceremony was also hosted by the government for the construction of the model homes at Taylor’s Range, Basseterre in September last year.

In addition to that, demolition has also begun in West Street, Newtown to commence the construction of the new homes in October 2023.