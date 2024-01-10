St Kitts and Nevis to reduce import by 20% by 2025: PM Terrance Drew

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew pledged to reduce the import by 20% in the agriculture sector of St Kitts and Nevis by 2025.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew pledged to reduce the import by 20% in the agriculture sector of St Kitts and Nevis by 2025. Speaking during the New Year’s Gala, he said that the government is working on the transformation of the sector.

In his speech, PM Drew outlined the achievements and plans of the government for different sectors. He said that the focus of the government will be on a sustainable agenda and the building of a resilient nation. Talking about financial stability, PM Drew added that their aim is to create an economy for the people, of the people and by the people, one that is sustainable.

In the education sector, the government has introduced the one-to-one laptop programme and back-to-school voucher initiatives to help parents with the costs. Besides this, the government of St Kitts and Nevis has also collaborated with institutions such as Southern University and made education at various levels either free or available and affordable for all of the students.

Coming to the housing sector, PM Terrance Drew added that the government had reduced the VAT for first-time homeowners and those looking to renovate. He said,” In the housing sector, our commitment to accessibility and fairness is evident in the reduced VAT-added tax rate for first-time homeowners and those looking to renovate.”

Further, he also reiterated his pledge and said that the government has vowed to construct 2,400 smart homes within the next four years that have started thus far. He said that the project will provide many jobs to the people in St Kits and Nevis.

He also aimed to grow the economy by 7.3% in 2024.

Talking about the upgrades in the tourism sector, PM Drew added that the government has implemented a terminal equipment system and increased flights from North America. He said that around 40,000 more visitors have travelled to the country in 2023 rather than 2022.

PM Terrance Drew announced that the GAE workers, once and for all, will have pension benefits initiated this year. In addition to that, the government will also start the children’s fund in which each child in St Kitts and Nevis between the ages of five and 18 will have a fund of $1000 and $500 in cash so that they can start the road to building wealth for themselves and for their future.

He also urged the people to read the budget and work for the making of a sustainable island state.