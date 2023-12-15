St Kitts and Nevis to launch FIFA Talent Development scheme

The St Kitts and Nevis Football Association has announced the launch of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) Program

The St Kitts and Nevis Football Association has announced the launch of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) Program in St. Kitts and Nevis which is a major step forward in the football journey of the Nation.

This ambitious program is dedicated to nurturing local talent, elevating the skills of players to international standards, and preparing them for both national and global competitions.

The St Kitts and Nevis Football Association has extended their profound gratitude to FIFA for their invaluable support in this initiative.

The Football Association of St Kitts and Nevis expressed thrill to welcome FIFA Talent Coach Kevin Mc Greskin, who will be instrumental in guiding and shaping the potential of rising stars in St Kitts and Nevis.

“We eagerly anticipate the achievements and breakthroughs that will emerge from this program and look forward to seeing our athletes shine on the world stage. Here’s to the future of football in St. Kitts and Nevis,” says The St Kitts and Nevis Football Association.

The St Kitts and Nevis Football Association has welcomed the nurturing talent to sign up for the Talent Development Scheme via the SKNFA website. The players can click on TDS registration, fill in information and submit.

Girls born between 2007-2012 and boys born between 2008-2012 are eligible to be a part of this initiative.

The FIFA Talent Development Scheme is led by the FIFA Chief of Global Football Development. Under this scheme, FIFA will support every member association to reach its full potential and will make sure that every talent is detected and given a chance to perform and showcase their abilities.

