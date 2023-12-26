St Kitts and Nevis to increase minimum wage to EC$430 per week

The government of St Kitts and Nevis has increased the new national minimum wage to EC$430.00 per week, which will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

Speaking during season’s greetings, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew recalled the promised made by the government at the presentation of the 2023/2024 budget. He said that in the spirit of generosity during this festive season, the government announced several initiatives aimed at fostering prosperity for all.

He also announced that the government is all set to launch the Financial Education and Saving Programme in 2024. Under the programme, a fund of $1000 will be provided to young people between the ages of 5 and 18 years, of which $500 will go towards shares in government-owned businesses.

He said that the Financial Education Programme will empower the youth and foster a culture of financial literacy that will last for generations. He noted,” Your government is committed to the betterment of all of our people.”

Emphasizing on sustainability agenda, PM Dr Drew mentioned that this is the crust of the sustainable state agenda, a remarkable gift to the nation that advances the lives of all within the country.

Besides this, he outlined several other initiatives for the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. Acknowledging the importance of compassionate support, the government has also increased the funeral grants by 40%, providing solace to families during difficult times.

He said the special bonus of $500 for non-civil servants, coupled with a generous Christmas bonus, equivalent to 50% of one’s salary, for various categories of workers, illustrates gratitude and solidarity.

Prime Minister Drew said that these initiatives encapsulate the spirit of giving, ensuring a brighter and more prosperous future for St Kits and Nevis. He said that this is the time to embrace the true meaning of Christmas, spreading joy and peace to all and echoing the profound message of love and humanity.

He added that this is a time when the unique heritage takes centre stage, captivating locals and visitors alike.

While sending warm greetings, PM Terrance Drew noted,” As we participate in festivities, let us do so with a profound sense of responsibility, preserving the richness of our traditions for generations to come. In the true spirit of togetherness and camaraderie, I call upon each citizen to embrace the holiday season with open hearts and minds.”

Emphasising the safety measures, PM Drew added that everyone should prioritise collective safety and uphold the spirit of togetherness and goodwill. Everyone should ensure that the festive season is remembered for its positive spirit and shared camaraderie.

He said,” May the joy of the holidays fill your hearts and may these initiatives bring warmth and comfort to every corner of our beautiful nation. Therefore, I wish all a Merry Christmas and a happy carnival season. And may the blessings of this season illuminate our hearts and our hopes.”