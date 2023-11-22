St Kitts and Nevis to host Youth Walk and Breakfast

Department of Youth Empowerment of St Kitts and Nevis schedules youth walk and breakfast for December 2 (Saturday) in the morning (6:00 am) at Cable Building.

St Kitts and Nevis: Department of Youth Empowerment of St Kitts and Nevis schedules youth walk and breakfast for December 2 (Saturday) in the morning (6:00 am) at Cable Building.

The tickets for this are available at the youth department on the top floor of the cable building with the price of $20.

The youth walk and breakfast came up with this new date as earlier it was to be held on November 4 at the same venue and at the same time. However, it was postponed.

Significantly, the walk was announced as the part of youth month celebrations which were in the month of November.

Although, now it will take place on the first Saturday of December.

The menu for the Youth walk and Breakfast has also been released by the department which consists of lots of food items which are as follows:

Chicken

Boil Eggs

Sandwiches

Saltfish

Tea

Drink

Rolls

Johnny Cake

Pancakes

Sausages

Moreover, many other activities were also scheduled for the month of November to mark it as the youth month.

The celebrations commence with the church service on October 29 and Minister’s message on November 1.

Further, multiple activities took place at various locations in the entire November month, list to which is as follows:

Youth Art Exhibition

Youth Gives Back, Summer Camp Sponsors

High School Cook – Off, all Schools

Club Day, Volunteer Day, Communities

Fun Day for Youth with Disabilities

Beach Clean up #1, Youth Service Day

Youth Essay Competition Submissions

Minister’s School Visit, B.H.S, W.A.H.S

Minister’s School Visit

Minister’s Forum

First Aid & C.P.R Training, Red Cross #1,2

Star Boy and Star Girl Day, All Schools

Beach Clean up #2 & Youth Social Day

25 Most Remarkable Teen Ceremony, Marriott

High School Competition Marriott Dome

Youth Service Reception, Royal St Kitts

All in all, the activities marked the Youth work for Environment Sustainability of the country.

