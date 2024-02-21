St Kitts and Nevis to host Green Harmony celebration, know deets

The Department of Agriculture of St Kitts and Nevis is all set to host the “Green Harmony” celebration on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Department of Agriculture of St Kitts and Nevis is all set to host the “Green Harmony” celebration on Saturday, February 24, 2024. The event will be held in partnership with Horsford’s Building Centre under the theme- “A Sip of Knowledge with Plant and Wine Soiree”.

The event will feature a discussion on several matters related to agriculture, modern farming, and advanced techniques for farmers. The celebration will be attended by a representative from the Department of St Kitts and Nevis.

The representatives will provide information during the one-hour session about plant care, plant spacing, depth, and watering. It will also enhance the knowledge of farmers about the best use of fertilizer, do and don’t of plant care, and many other tips.

Wine and non-alcoholic drinks will be served during the session. The event will provide 25% off on all lawn and garden products. The partnership will provide plant care tips to customers during the Green Harmony event.

Samal Duggins- Minister of Agriculture of St Kitts and Nevis has been working to enhance the agriculture sector, aiming to fulfill the vision of achieving the 25 by 25 target. The crop farmers will be given a chance to explore the methods to boost their crop production with the necessary inputs and materials.

Besides this, the event is aimed to enhance crop farming and make the citizens enhance the local business regarding the agriculture sector. According to Samal Duggins, Food Security is the number one priority and they are committed to reducing the food import bill by 25% by the year 2025.

The discussion will also focus on the strategies that can help to alleviate challenges caused by inclement situations and others. Farmers specializing in the cultivation of watermelon and other crops will be given a chance to explore several opportunities in the agriculture sector.

The event will provide a chance to choose relevant inputs and materials to help food producers fulfill the Crop Production Agenda.